Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.22. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $259.50 and a fifty-two week high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

