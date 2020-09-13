$0.70 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.