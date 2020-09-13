$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. 106,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,087. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 135.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 263,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 55.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 413,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.