$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

