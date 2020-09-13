1,129 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

