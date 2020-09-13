$158.59 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $158.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.65 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $131.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $668.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.87 million to $676.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $729.89 million, with estimates ranging from $717.10 million to $741.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,706. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.44 and its 200 day moving average is $454.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

