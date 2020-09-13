377,224 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,798,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.90. 895,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $501.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

