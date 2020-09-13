$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $26.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

