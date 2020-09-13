$700.97 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce $700.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.80 million and the lowest is $690.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $97.60. 106,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,087. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

