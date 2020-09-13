8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.64 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006189 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001543 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

