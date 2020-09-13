Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Aaron’s stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

