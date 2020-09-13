Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.57 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

AAN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

