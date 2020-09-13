AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,382,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

