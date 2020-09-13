AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

