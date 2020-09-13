Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 29,642,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

