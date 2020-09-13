Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

