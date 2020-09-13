aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.13

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $34.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.70 or 0.04834875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

