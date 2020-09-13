Aeternity Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, BigONE, Bithumb and DragonEX. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $45.22 million and $7.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,173,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,352,726 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Kyber Network, IDAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24, Koinex, Zebpay, BitMart, DragonEX, ZB.COM, FCoin, Liqui, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, HADAX, OOOBTC, Mercatox and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

