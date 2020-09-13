Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,116 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,400,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.06. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $734.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

