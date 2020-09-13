ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $201,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.08. 341,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $354.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

