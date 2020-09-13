AQR Capital Management LLC Has $833.22 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511,366 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Intel worth $833,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

