Arcblock (ABT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.45 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.34 million and $5.45 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Kucoin, CoinBene and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00291091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.01565045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00189184 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitMart, DDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

