Attila (ATT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Attila has a total market cap of $68.07 million and $342,797.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Attila has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Attila token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Token Profile

Attila is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

