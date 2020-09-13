Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Ball posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 1,320,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

