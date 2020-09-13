BASIC Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. BASIC has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

