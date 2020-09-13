Best Buy Co Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

BBY opened at $107.11 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

