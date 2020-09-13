BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $44,596.21 and approximately $140.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.01341541 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,180.57 or 0.98502034 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

