Bitcore (BTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $303.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, QBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $303.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,335.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.48 or 0.03536206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02146023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00465305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00861330 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00604429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,406,845 coins and its circulating supply is 17,905,886 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

