BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

EGF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.