BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,067. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

