Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 36,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,180. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.