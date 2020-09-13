Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 58,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

