BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 20,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

