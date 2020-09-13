Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BQH remained flat at $$15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

