Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BNY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 18,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,181. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

