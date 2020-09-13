BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 191.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:BST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. 101,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,449. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

