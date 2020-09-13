BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,210. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

