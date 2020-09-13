BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,210. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.
TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
