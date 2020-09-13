Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

BA traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,675,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,867,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.