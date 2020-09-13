BQT Reaches Market Capitalization of $701,166.88 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $701,166.88 and $4,131.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.70 or 0.04834875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,305,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

