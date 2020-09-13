Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.21

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$18.30.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

