Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

