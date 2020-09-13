Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $100.81 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $100.81 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00465305 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002970 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,619,548,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,263,944 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

