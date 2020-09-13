Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,166.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $155.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

