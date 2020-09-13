C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $30.00 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

