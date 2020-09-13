Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.97. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

