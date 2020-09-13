China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 848,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

China Gold International Resrcs stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. China Gold International Resrcs has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About China Gold International Resrcs

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

