Choiceone Financial Services Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:COFS)

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Choiceone Financial Services stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 17,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,958. Choiceone Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

