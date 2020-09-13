Civitas Market Cap Achieves $59,855.87 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $59,855.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00356191 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010123 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,728,835 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

