Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,988. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 89,485 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 280.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 579,749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 53,891 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

