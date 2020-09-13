Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 49.5% in August

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 452,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.14. 64,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

